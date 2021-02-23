Third Boob Be Gone

Guess what this is:

Don’t worry, it’s not a scrotum. It’s a keloid that Dr. Lee removed on this week’s episode of Dr. Pimple Popper. It came from the ear of 38-year-old JD, and started growing when he was 13. Back then, it was the size of a quarter. By the time he found his way on this show, it was the side of a pear.

The aesthetic was extremely, “Do Your Ears Hang Low (Do They Wobble To and Fro)?”

JD explained that when what he most often referred to as his “bubble” would slap him as a result of his moving his head, and sometimes he would think that it was someone playing with him. On one hand (slash earlobe), that seems annoying. On the other, it seems like it could mitigate loneliness. Few things in life are all bad or all good.

Dr. PP’s removal of JD’s keloid was fairly standard procedure, but for the fact that JD fell asleep during the surgery, no anesthesia necessary.

The end result was, naturally, a success:

Although, during the weeks passing between JD’s procedure and the filming of his update, he broke up with his fiancée, with whom he was shown looking at wedding venues during his before package. JD lost more than a keloid this episode. Bittersweet.

Also featured in this episode was a former cruise line employee who fosters disabled dogs and once met a koala. “I’m Julie Blank, I’m 61 years young and I have a monkey on my back,” is how she introduced herself to us.

We also saw Julie cavorting with a dog on wheels.



Love her.

When she presented her lipoma to Dr. Pimple Popper, the doc’s take was very Toal Recall: She referred to it as a side boob.

One thing I really love about this show is the contrast between what is said (idle chatter, sometimes about smuggling things out of Russia) and what is done (the graphic removal of giant masses from a human body). Such was the case with Julie.

Dr. Lee compared her hard time getting a grip on Julie’s lipoma to slippery soap dropped in a shower (no prison joke applied!), and then after removal she said it reminded her of an octopus. Without suction or eight arms, it managed to hang in there like an octopus would.

Anyway, the procedure worked and as a result, Julie proclaimed to the camera, “This free spirit is back, world! Look out!”



Finally, there was 57-year-old Dave of Warwick, Rhode Island. Dave had what he deemed “little critters” on his neck for about 20 years.

He called the big one Bulgy McVein and the small one Just a Little Nuts. He also had a bump on one of his finger that Dr. PP deduced as a myxoid cyst and told him to visit a hand surgeon to get that one taken care of.

While removing Dave’s Bulgy McVein cyst, Dr. Lee compared it to both egg salad and a hardboiled egg.

That’s two distinct (albeit related) food metaphors for one cyst. Is that even legal?