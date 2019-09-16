Not even a full episode into its 11th season, Wendy Williams announced that her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, will return for a 12th and 13th. Williams teased the news that her show has been picked up through the 2021-22 season multiple times leading up to the announcement at the end of Monday’s Season 11 premiere.

In true Wendy fashion, she cried and talked about her bra from behind a clear podium before sharing the news. “I got through almost the whole show without shedding a tear. It’s pretty good, though, huh?” she said, before extolling the virtues of the strapless bra she was wearing.

And then: “The Wendy show has been renewed thorough 2022.” Variety confirmed that she was referring to the 2021-22 season, which would be the show’s 13th. Last season saw several Wendy Williams Show hiatuses as well as Williams announcements that she had temporarily checked into a sober-living facility and that she had filed to divorce her husband Kevin Hunter. Rumors that the show was on its way out, it seems, were wildly exaggerated. The purple chair lives to see another day.