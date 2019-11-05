Under the Sea With Shaggy and John Stamos: The Little Mermaid Live Open Thread

Yes, a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is in development, starring Hall e Bailey as Ariel, but first, you have to live through The Little Mermaid Live, an ABC special airing tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Queen Latifah plays Ursula, John Stamos is in a role he was born to play—a French crab chef—and Shaggy looks more like Eddie Murphy in Delirious than Sebastian.



The format for the show is, uh, different than the other live specials. Queen Latifah told Good Morning America, “They’re going to literally show the movie in front of a live audience of at least 500 people. And then when it comes to musical performances, it’s going to cut to the live performance of those songs and then it’ll go back into the movie and the audience will take part in it and be participants in the actual performance of it... They’ll be under the sea with us.”

Yes, we will. Let’s talk about it.