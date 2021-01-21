Image : Biden Inaugural Committee ( Getty Images )

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Joe Biden’s Inauguration Wednesday was a historic occasion, but it was also a moment marked by great tragedy, as Jezebel can exclusively confirm that the note Katy Perry was searching for during the evening’s climactic concert has died.



Sources tell Jezebel that various notes on the scale huddled in D.C. this morning for a candlelight vigil for their fallen friend, who was horrifically lost out in the cold during Wednesday’s proceedings. Millions of Americans assembled in front of their televisions for Perry’s performance of “Firework” and watched in terror as the illustrious singer struggled to find the note, whose job it was to tie the whole performance together.

One note told Jezebel, on the condition of anonymity: “We told her not to do it. We all warned her of the danger, but she went along with Perry anyway. And now look, she’s gone .” Another, the note’s lover and best friend, added: “Is this supposed to be inspiring to people? A note has died, and we’re just supposed to clap for the incoming administration.”



Millions of people across America similarly expressed their discontent with the way the concert was handled. On Twitter, a deluge of users tweeted at President Biden for his failure to assemble a search and rescue party, while still others remarked that he didn’t have it in his schedule to publicly address the crisis, but had more than enough time to follow Chrissy Teigen from his official account. That same source continued: “It just makes you wonder what his priorities are. He’s calling for unity but the note is dead. How are we supposed to move forward?”



As this is a breaking story, Jezebel will update this post as more information surfaces.

