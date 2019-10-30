Vanessa Hudgens Will Play Not 1, Not 2, But 3 Princesses in the Princess Switch Sequel

Since her time as High School Musical’s Gabriella Montez—noted theatre- kid PSYOP agent and anarchist—Vanessa Hudgens has been blessed with an incredibly prosperous career as an ECKO sneaker spokeswoman and Coachella’s reigning queen, mostly. But none of these achievements compare to her career- defining role as not one, but two whole princesses in Netflix’s The Princess Switch, the only good Christmas movie ever made. T he studio made the correct decision in green- lighting its sequel this week: The Princess Switch: Switched Again!



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next film in the “Belgravian Christmas Baking Competition Extended Universe” will see Hudgen s’s characters Stacy and Duchess Margaret battling it out with a third lookalike. While the details are murky, the plot will involve Duchess Margaret’s surprise inheritance of the Montenaro throne during a rough patch with American baking champion Kevin. THR reports: “It’s up to her double, Stacy (also Hudgens), to save the day before a new look-alike, party girl Fiona (Hudgens again), foils their plans.”

With Lori Loughlin’s career lying in a ditch on the side of a winding Bel Air road and Hallmark’s future uncertain, I suspect that Netflix is rushing to gobble up whatever they can of the Christmas movie market, hence the late green- lighting. However, 2018's The Princess Switch dropped half way through November. With a 2020 release slated, perhaps its sequel will be an Easter movie instead. (In which case, I’d love to see Vanessa Hudgens play the Easter bunny.)