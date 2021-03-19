Vicki Gunvalson Is No Longer an All-Star Real Housewife

Screenshot : Bravo

Page Six reports Vicki Gunvalson is out from the upcoming “all- star” season of Real Housewives, in which women from the various franchises will jet off to Turks & Caicos together. She’s already posted on social media to contest her sudden departure from the spin-off as if she didn’t spend her last season on television spewing hatred and Trumpisms.

A refresher: Vicki Gunvalson was the last remaining original Real Housewives

character left on television. She starred in the very first season of the very first franchise, Real Housewives of Orange County, and spent the next 15 years and 14 seasons helming the series. After the reunion for S eason 14, during which she unleashed a torrent of homophobia and other Republican values all over Andy Cohen and her fellow Real Housewives, she exited the show. Some sources claim she quit, others say she was fired, alongside decades-long frenemy Tamra Judge, known for her similarly hateful views.



In recent weeks, Gunvalson was one of many iconic Housewives—among them, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Lisa Rinna, and Luann De Lesseps—rumored to appear in the upcoming “all-star ” vacation spinoff. As Page Six reports, Bravo has been mum on the details, but it has been confirmed by sources that shooting will begin in April. Another fan-favorite , Sonja Morgan, is also slated to appear.



Comments by c elebs picked up the first whiff of smoke from Gunvalson after she responded to a fan who called her ousting “bullshit.” The notorious O.C. OG wrote: “It’s bullshit! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB and then Covid hit... then crickets.”

What’s even more interesting than her flailing over the news is the revelation this was pitched, and in pre-production, prior to the pandemic, contradicting fan theories online that this was Bravo’s answer to world-weary fans and Real Housewives stars, who had filmed multiple seasons since March 2020.



As I wrote of Vicki’s departure at the time, her “final moments on the Housewives saw her shouting down Braunwyn Windham-Burk e for kissing women, and claiming that she lost clients with conservative beliefs because same-sex relationships or intimacy is still too controversial for television.” No matter the kicking and screaming she might parade about in the next few weeks, I can’t say she will be missed all that much.