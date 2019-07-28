The New York Times’s “Modern Love” column is coming to Amazon as an anthology series this fall, with Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Cristin Milioti, Andy Garcia, and like basically everyone else in Hollywood set to portray some of the real-life romance havers and not-havers that made it into print.

The above teaser trailer doesn’t give much away, probably because it has to stuff eight different stories into a one-minute video, but Variety reports that Hathaway’s plotline is based on the 2008 Terri Cheney column about finding love as a person with bipolar disorder, and Milioti plays a single pregnant woman who develops a close friendship with her doorman (probably this 2015 column by Julie Margaret Hogben). From the looks of the trailer, Fey and Slattery play a couple on the outs, but I can’t say for sure.

I’m still too scarred by the 2009 film He’s Just Not That Into You to get excited about this, but the lineup looks promising. John Carney of Once and Sing Street is the showrunner, and Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan directed the Fey/Slattery episode (Emmy Rossum and Tom Hall also directed episodes). Plus, both Andy Garcia and Catherine Keener are in this one, and I would probably pay to see a movie about rocks if they were in it, so.

Modern Love streams on October 18.