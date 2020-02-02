Watch Shakira & J. Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Which Was Very Good

During last year’s Super Bowl h alftime s how, Adam Levine personally offended me with his bare nipples and bad tattoos. This year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez put on such a good show, I might actually start watching the whole Super Bowl again (but probably not).

You can watch the full halftime show above—both Shakira and J. Lo did medleys of their respective greatest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever, “Jenny From the Block” and “Waiting for Tonight,” then came together at the end for an extremely lively dancer-heavy finale.

Advertisement

Some notes:

J. Lo did some pole moves from Hustlers.

J. Lo’s daughter, Emme, joined her onstage for a very cute child-filled mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the U.S.A.”

J. Lo wore

J. Lo is 50 goddamn years old and 70 times more agile than I will ever be in my human life.

J. Lo and Shakira have a fan—Jeb!

Congrats to J. Lo and Shakira, and also to Jeb!, who finally achieved virality for something not weird.