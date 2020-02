Image : Getty

Three years ago, Moonlight won Best Picture at the Oscars over La La Land, and it was the best thing in awards- show history. Everything before it and after it has been boring! Anyway, we’re here for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. The show is once again without a host, and the nominees are once again repetitive: Joker! (It’s a joke!) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood! (It wasn’t a good time!) Little Women! (They’re so little!).



Join us as we live blog the Oscars .