Wendy Williams on Watching Her Neighbor in the Shower: 'I Peep and I Tom'

With a vibe one could describe as charmingly frank or end-of-days bold or cluelessly unethical, depending on how generous you’re feeling, Wendy Williams discussed spying on her neighbor in the shower on Tuesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Advertisement

“There’s an apartment building across and the man takes showers and the shower is right there at the window,” she told Meyers remotely. “And I watch.”

Williams described her view as “head-to-ankle.” Meyers told her that her behavior is “borderline criminal,” but it’s actually legal in New York where the unlawful surveillance laws cover only that which is performed with a camera. (In October, a bill was introduced in Senate to cover surveillance “without the use of an imaging device” but has yet to make it to the floor.)

Advertisement

“I peep and I Tom,” said Williams, legally.

Immediately following this discussion, Meyers asked Williams if she misses interviewing people in person, but she was talking and missed what Meyers said, effectively answering the question that Meyers then had to repeat.

“Yeah, like this is weird, only because, um, we’re on the thing,” replied Williams. Indeed. We’re all on the thing nowadays. Williams’s talk show will return to air Monday, recording out of its studio for the first time since before lockdown. Should be fun! Regarding the absolutely stunning broadcasts from her apartment that she taped in quarantine for a brief period starting in April, Williams told Meyers, “It was very personal to me for people to see my area. And people criticized, and couldn’t understand my groove and then we just stopped doing that because we were ramping up for new stuff, new season, new Wendy.”