We're Getting a Bonus Episode of Tiger King

Screenshot : Netflix

Netflix, ostensibly realizing we’ve entered the intense cabin fever portion of this nightmare pandemic, will reportedly release a bonus episode of the hit docuseries Tiger King. Thank god, because I have a lot of unanswered questions. But I’ll get to that in a minute. (Also, some spoilers ahead.)

NBC News reports that Jeff Lowe , Tiger King “star” Joe Exotic’s former business partner, revealed the bonus episode in a Cameo video on Saturday. To make this story even stranger, the video was tweeted out by Justin Turner, third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as proof that w e’re all stuck in semi-isolation and bored as hell.

“Take care guys, we love you,” Lowe told Turner in the Cameo. “Netflix is adding one more episode. It’ll be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow.” WHAT.

Netflix has neither confirmed nor denied the addition of a Tiger King update, which Vulture speculates will be a reunion-type episode. Whatever the deal, I need some answers. Like, is anyone going to investigate Doc Antle’s tiger sex cult? Did Carole Baskin kill her husband, shove his body into a meat grinder, and feed it to her tigers ? More importantly, how the HELL did Joe Exotic get Carole’s diary?!?!

We need answers, Netflix. And we need them NOW.