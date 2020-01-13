Westworld Still Looks Nonsensical, Will Return in March

On Sunday, HBO dropped yet another teaser for Westworld’s upcoming third season, along with the news that the premiere will drop in March.

I still have no idea what’s going on, but they’re clearly leaning into the Blade Runner vibe—the teaser depicts a number of big bad world events, both real and future-imagined, in an effort to lead up to some undisclosed critical event that I assume will be important during the new season.

As a reminder, this season of Westworld takes us out of the Westworld park and into the world outside the park, which looks a lot like aforementioned Blade Runner’s 2019 Los Angeles (this is purposeful, according to The Verge). The new season stars Aaron Paul and Lena Waithe, alongside OG Westworld actors Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, plus it looks like we’re going to be introduced to some kind of creepy tech company called Incite, which I am sure will turn out to be evil.

Incite even has a website:

The world can feel chaotic: big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way. Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make “impossible” a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future. Powered by our revolutionary strategy engine, we are able to calculate sophisticated solutions to problems large and small, from global climate change to personal career growth. We believe we have a personal responsibility to make the world a better place, starting at home. Here at Incite, your data doesn’t work for us — we work for you.

The future starts now! Or, at least, it starts March 15. Can’t wait to spend several weeks of spring in an unending state of confusion.

