A Supposedly Feminist Website
Subscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoIn 60 Seconds

What If Money Could Buy You Class?

Shannon Melero
Filed to:Luann de lessepps
Luann de lesseppsBethenny FrankelReal HousewivesBravoreality tvreal housewives of new york city
1
Save

Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York is set to air April 2 on Bravo, and what a time to be alive! With franchise favorite Bethenny Frankel gone once again, it’s time for the rest of the cast to step up to the drama plate and deliver the next batch of iconic RHONY screaming matches. To help you prepare, Jezebel is revisiting their highs and lows throughout the years, in 60 seconds or less.

The name’s Luann de Lesseps. Countess de Lesseps. And don’t you fucking forget it. Would RHONY be the impeccable series that it is without LuAnn? Probably not, and no one knows that better than the countess herself. LuAnn is back and classier than ever this season thanks to the healing powers of cabaret. But there probably aren’t enough sequin Jovani dresses in New York to help mend her relationship with Dorinda. Only time and one more trip to the Berkshires will tell.

Advertisement
Shannon Melero

Spurned blogger. Out for vengeance.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Give Drake Some Water

It Looks Like Taylor Swift Was Telling the Truth About Kanye West the Whole Time

Child Reporter Claims Kylie Jenner Is Not Dating Travis Scott

Are Taylor Swift and What's-His-Name Going to Get Married?

Latest on The Muse

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement