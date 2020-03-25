What If Money Could Buy You Class?

Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York is set to air April 2 on Bravo, and what a time to be alive! With franchise favorite Bethenny Frankel gone once again, it’s time for the rest of the cast to step up to the drama plate and deliver the next batch of iconic RHONY screaming matches. To help you prepare, Jezebel is revisiting their highs and lows throughout the years, in 60 seconds or less.

The name’s Luann de Lesseps. Countess de Lesseps. And don’t you fucking forget it. Would RHONY be the impeccable series that it is without LuAnn? Probably not, and no one knows that better than the countess herself. LuAnn is back and classier than ever this season thanks to the healing powers of cabaret. But there probably aren’t enough sequin Jovani dresses in New York to help mend her relationship with Dorinda. Only time and one more trip to the Berkshires will tell.

