Television

What Is This Is Us About?

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)

Sometimes, when I’m blogging, I’ll let the YouTube algorithm autoplay. Music, movies, and television are too distracting and engaging but I can’t tolerate silence either, so clips from late-night television shows and trailers often fill my apartment like white noise. (Also, I haven’t been red-pilled yet, so far so good.) Lately, I’ve been getting a lot of Milo Ventimiglia videos—not complaining—which has made me curious. What is This Is Us about?

Some image-based investigating:

Season One

Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)
My guess: a young man completes his military service (thus, growing the long locks and facial hair he wasn’t permitted to while in the Marine Corps, or whatever.) He struggles to acclimate to civilian life. One night, he strikes someone with his car, drunk, and sits in the waiting room for the victim to get out of her coma. Is This Is Us a soap opera?

Season Two

Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)
Good news—the woman woke up and didn’t press charges! Milo, destroyed by the ordeal, joins a religious cult. His long locks are welcomed, they make him look a little bit like Jesus.

Season Three

Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)
God? Ew. Who needs her! Milo decides he wants to fuck bitches, get money, shave his face and buy a dive bar.

Season Four

Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)
The bar thing didn’t work out. Milo runs a series of small-town scams, swindling country club clientele out of millions. To cover his tracks, he grows a mustache. And he owns a blazer now.

Season Five

Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)
Twist! Milo befriends, falls in love with, and impregnates the woman he hit with his car in season one. They’re having kids. Twins!

But seriously, what is This Is Us about? I mustache know.

Illustration for article titled What Is iThis Is Us/i About?
Screenshot: This Is Us/NBC (Fair Use)
Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My first book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS, is out now. It is also very good.

DISCUSSION