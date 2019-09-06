Y/N Y/N is a guide to the week’s music releases based on our highly scientific, non-subjective Yes/No rating system.

Another hell yes from me: Camila Cabello, “Shameless” - Where has this Camila Cabello been hiding? She’s arty and anthemic and certainly leaning into so infrequently treaded red-light radio rock territory. I’d say between this, Halsey’s “Nightmare,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Teeth,” and the existence of Billie Eilish, everyone is attempting to one-up each other in the spooky goth game. And just in time for the fall. Naturally, I love it all. —MS

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer” (music video) - Every year without fail, Labor Day comes around, and suddenly summer is gone in people’s minds, not even allowed to exhale its final breaths. But here comes Megan Thee Stallion on the trail, willing to do what heroes do and extend the summer, until every ice cream in that ice cream truck is licked and just before the leaves start changing colors. Perfect time to twerk! I highly relate to the knee fatigue in this video’s prologue, and maybe no one’s going to the big dirty pool anymore at this point, but one can imagine oneself still there, keeping the party going. —Clover Hope



Hell yeah, my dude: Louis Tomlinson, “Kill My Mind” - He did it! One Direction’s bad boy has had a rough go of it recently, losing both his mom and his teenaged sister in the span of two years. It’s evidently taken a toll on Louis and his ability to release new music, so color me thrilled when he dropped his ’90s Brit pop banger “Kill My Mind” this week. He’s finally figured out his pop-rock sound and it is so charmingly English, I adore it. It sounds like Placebo and also Oasis and also James’ “Laid.” More, please. —Maria Sherman

Advertisement

Yes, with slight reservations: Lil Nas X, “Panini” (music video) - I love Lil Nas X’s followup to “Old Town Road,” and I anticipated loving the music video, too. And I do! I get the sense that his yellow space suit pays homage to the future robots in Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” video and that’s so fun! I only wish it wasn’t so ad heavy, but I guess that’s just the world we live in. Or is it the future? Both? —MS

Advertisement

Yes: Ambré, “fubu” - Ambré, a singer/songwriter from New Orleans, won a Grammy this year for her writing on H.E.R.’s debut album. This is the video for a song from her own debut EP, Pulp, and yeah the song has a similar moody stillness and mystique as H.E.R.’s R&B, which means I like it. “I’m for you like FUBU/You’re special like new-new/Let’s just try something new.” —CH

Advertisement

Oh, I guess: Billie Eilish, “all the good girls go to hell” - It’s not that I don’t like Billie Eilish’s whole thing or her music, but I am maybe just not that moved by this fallen angel narrative? Black Swan’s impact notwithstanding, the video is nice because Eilish’s fallen angel is covered in black tar and guck and sort of drags the feathers about as if they were a burden instead of a prop to sell brassieres. Keep it up. —Megan Reynolds