Which Chris Is the Coolest Human on the Planet, According to Drew Barrymore?

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

Remember when, during what was arguably the darkest period of lockdown, it seemed like everyone hated suspected Republican Chris Pratt? Drew Barrymore doesn’t! Or maybe she does and wants to compensate for the shoddy treatment Pratt received in a Twitter poll. In an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger, author and wife of Pratt, Barrymore gushed: “He is always the nicest human being, he has the best reputation, everybody loves him, he’s, like, the coolest human on the planet.” K!

Elsewhere, Barrymore interviewed another coolest human on the planet, Jason Momoa, and asked him very good questions like, “Boxers or briefs?,” and, “What do you smell like?” More of that, please! Barrymore also confessed to mistakenly sending a 16-year-old boy a video of her changing that she had intended for bestie Cameron Diaz (?), cleaning a toilet with an ex’s toothbrush, and walking right up to co-star Hugh “Hubert” Grant at the Waverly Inn and making out with him. In the words of Baby Houseman, Drew, you’re wild. You’re wiiiiiild!