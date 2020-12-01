White Women With Humanities Degrees, Brace for Impact: Phoebes Waller-Bridge and Bridgers Have Collided

Screenshot : Facebook ( Other

Like every white woman with four humanities degrees, I enjoy nothing more than angelic female warbling set to acoustic guitar, television programs where absolutely abysmal people’s poor life choices are offset by posh English accents written by women with admirably stacked chin-length bobs, shirtless Irish men who have recently been fighting, and papillons wearing capes. I am assuming that Phoebes both Bridgers and Waller-Bridge are keenly aware of the raptures induced by each of these things individually and thus have cruelly decided to combine the four in order to see if a taste of the sublime might actually be fatal.



If you have one or more degrees in the arts, have hoped a woman would just fuck the hot priest already, cried in public while listening to Stranger in the Alps, double-checked the ages of the actors from Normal People just in case, and/or own a dog under 25 pounds, I advise you to watch the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-directed video for Phoebe Bridgers’s “Savior Complex” starring Paul Mescal’s upper body/face and a tiny dog with extreme caution. You’ve been warned.