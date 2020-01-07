A Supposedly Feminist Website

Who Is This?

Rich Juzwiak
Filed to:madame tussauds
10.7K
41
Save
Image: Getty

The caption of this Getty image reads: “07 January 2020, Berlin: Wax figure of the singer Nicki Minaj is inaugurated at Madame Tussauds Berlin.” Disagree. That is not Nicki Minaj. Another Tussauds fail. Classic.

Image: Getty
Advertisement

Here is German actor Evelyn Burdecki, previously known (according to Google) for: Ninja Warrior Germany (2016), Genial daneben - Das Quiz (2018) and Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus! (2004). And going forward she’ll be known as the German actor who touched the wax ass of not-Nicki Minaj.

Maybe you will find it interesting that a waxen Nicki was unveiled in Las Vegas in 2015 and it seems that was a slightly more accurate representation of the star. Maybe it’s just the angle. Here’s another of the more recent rendering:

Image: Getty

Nope, still not Nicki.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Muse

Saturday Night Social: This Lady Gaga Waxwork Is a Cult Classic In the Making

Sussing Out the Most Haunted Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds

Speaking of Cheap, What’s Up With This Wax Figure of Meryl Streep?

About the author

Rich Juzwiak
Rich Juzwiak

Some Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.

EmailTwitterPosts