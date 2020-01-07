Who Is This?

Image : Getty

The caption of this Getty image reads: “07 January 2020, Berlin: Wax figure of the singer Nicki Minaj is inaugurated at Madame Tussauds Berlin.” Disagree. That is not Nicki Minaj. Another Tussauds fail. Classic.

Image : Getty

Advertisement

Here is German actor Evelyn Burdecki, previously known (according to Google) for: Ninja Warrior Germany (2016), Genial daneben - Das Quiz (2018) and Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus! (2004). And going forward she’ll be known as the German actor who touched the wax ass of not-Nicki Minaj.

Maybe you will find it interesting that a waxen Nicki was unveiled in Las Vegas in 2015 and it seems that was a slightly more accurate representation of the star. Maybe it’s just the angle. Here’s another of the more recent rendering:

Image : Getty

Nope, still not Nicki.