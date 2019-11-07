A Supposedly Feminist Website

Why Does The Masked Singer Hate Birds Who Were on The View?

Rich Juzwiak
Montage of Hell
1.6K
2
Save

I’m just saying.

The Penguin (Sherri Shepherd) and Raven-Symoné (better known as the precious child star who grew up before our eyes, The Spider), both alumni of The View, were kicked off The Masked Singer last night in back-to-back episodes. Kinda fucked up. Birdist and Viewist at least, if you ask me.

Advertisement

I also want to know more about why Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy walked around naked in front of each other, as Shepherd revealed upon being eliminated. I want to know if it was circumstantial (in a locker room, backstage at one of the haute couture fashion shows they tend to walk) or if the walking around naked in front of each other was the main event, an activity they elected to do for its own sake. I’m not judging, it’s a fine way to spend an evening. Why not? Damn Nick Cannon for not asking the obvious followup question. Enjoy the montage.



Rich Juzwiak
