Why Heath Ledger's Joker and Regina George Are Among the Best Movie Villains of All Time

In the weeks leading up to the release of Todd Phillips’ Joker, some critics caused a stir online after implying that the titular character’s sympathetic backstory could inspire violence, particularly from other angry white men. According to Movies (and Other Things) author Shea Serrano, while the discourse around the film has been “engaging,” it also is probably “overblown.”

“The best, most compelling villains are the ones who—they cause the trouble, but they’re doing it in a way that makes it feel a little bit ambiguous,” Serrano told Jezebel.



Watch the video above for more of what Serrano had to say about Joker’s impact and which villains he thinks are the best in movie history.