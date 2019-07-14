Screenshot: Netflix

I don’t know a single millennial whose furniture isn’t either a pile of broken shit left behind by an ex-roommate or from IKEA. It seems Pottery Barn’s on a mission to change that, cashing in on ‘90s nostalgia by launching a Friends-themed furniture collection.

According to Deadline, the new collection is in celebration of Friends’s 25th anniversary, and the main hook here seems to be that it includes the fame apothecary table from the season 6 episode, “The One with the Apothecary Table.” (If you need a refresher, it’s the one where Rachel buys an apothecary table from Pottery Barn and tells Phoebe it’s an antique, because Phoebe hates Pottery Barn.) CNN says the collection debuts on July 30, and will include 14 items total, ranging in price from $13 to $1,099.

Not that I’m one to criticize Friends fandom, having watched every single episode in the aftermath of the 2016 election in a (rather futile) effort to calm my nerves, but it seems sliiiightly weird to buy furniture themed after a television program. Having the same kitchen table as Monica will not magically transform your life into laugh track-backed TV show full of happy endings and absurdly large West Village apartments. On the other hand, that kitchen table is probably better than my kitchen table, which, to be clear, is mostly just my laptop. Please make a sitcom about me, thanks.