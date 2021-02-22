Your Childhood Crush Gillian Anderson Is All Set to Play Your Women's Studies Class Crush Eleanor Roosevelt

Image : TOLGA AKMEN ( Getty Images )

Like any person with eyes, ears, and proper ventricular function, I have been in love with Gillian Anderson since 1992, when she proved that not even strange-fitting skirt suits and sad orthopedic business heels could hide the fact that she’s hilarious and hot, especially when David Duchovny is saying something wrong and dumb. And like every person who never paid much attention in U.S. History and also went to a college in rural Louisiana that rarely mentioned women or their little contributions in any of its course offerings anyway, I have been in love with Eleanor Roosevelt since just now, when I found out Gillian Anderson will be playing her in a Showtime series called The First Lady.



The series promises to be a sort of If These Walls Could Talk: Women of the White House Editon, set to focus on the “reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House,” according to Variety. The rest of the cast is equa lly impressive, with Viola Davis in the role of Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer playing Betty Ford, all things that sound right and perfect to a person who has seen those five pivotal moments in Doubt along with the cinematic masterpiece What Lies Beneath roughly five billion times apiece yet cannot remember off the top of my head when Gerald Ford was president or if he was any good.

All that we need now is a promise that The Crown’s Margaret Thatcher wig genius is on board and I might just be set to finally take that women’s studies course I never got thanks to the magic of television’s golden age.