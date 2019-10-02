Your Favorite Fleabag Is Hosting SNL This Weekend

I can’t say I watch Saturday Night Live with any degree of dedication, but you know who I watch religiously with all the dedication? Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and every damn thing she does. (Except Killing Eve, because it looks scary .) And if PW-B is in a promo for her upcoming stint hosting SNL, I am going to watch that promo, repeatedly.

Mostly I have watched this promo so many times because it’s one of the few things of Waller-Bridge’s I have yet to accidentally memorize through multiple viewings. Is it actually that funny? Meh, except for the part where she suddenly demands water, by which she means it must be tilted into her mouth because she refuses to de-clench her hands from around her three Emmys . Even that’s only a little funny, but I just miss her so much, you know?

Waller-Bridge said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she’d consider bringing her Fleabag character back sometime down the road, when she’s 50. “Because I feel like she would have had more life then, and god knows what she would’ve gotten up to, ” she explained.

“Seeing a character like that in a later stage of life is exciting but I think for now, she’s been through enough,” she added . “We gotta let her go.” Speak for yourself!