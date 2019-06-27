Image: AP

Some heartwarming British news: James Herriot’s memoir of life as a rural Yorkshire vet, All Creatures Great And Small, is being adapted for television.

Deadline reports that Playground, which also did Wolf Hall and the recent Howards End, is producing, alongside PBS’s Masterpiece. (Herriot’s work was previously adapted for TV in the 1970s.) “In All Creatures Great and Small, we meet the young Herriot as he takes up his calling and discovers that the realities of veterinary practice in rural Yorkshire are very different from the sterile setting of veterinary school,” the book description promises. “From seeing to his patients in the depths of winter on the remotest homesteads to dealing with uncooperative owners and critically ill animals, Herriot discovers the wondrous variety and never-ending challenges of veterinary practice as his humor, compassion, and love of the animal world shine forth.”

So, basically, Call the Midwife in beautiful Yorkshire, with horses and other assorted animals instead of pregnant women. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll etc. Tell me what time it’s airing and I will absolutely be there.