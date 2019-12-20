A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

YOU'RE ALL GETTING A LASAGNA!!!

Rich Juzwiak
Filed to:The View
1.7K
10
1
Screenshot: ABC

The tweet I saw that alerted me to this clip of The View spontaneously breaking out into song and lasagna distribution asked, “What the fuck is going on at The View?” It’s a great question. Thoughts?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Muse

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Meghan McCain to Shut Up, Thank You

This Week In Meghan McCain Brings the War on Christmas and Harsh Words for Greta Thunberg and Tom Steyer

Meghan McCain Is Canceled

About the author

Rich Juzwiak
Rich Juzwiak

Some Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.

EmailTwitterPosts