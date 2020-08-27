Yvie Oddly and Asia O’Hara Talk Drag Race Meets Vegas

RuPaul and his queens are hitting the Vegas strip in a new show, but this ain’t your grandma’s Drag Race: the docu-series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue is a behind-the-scenes loo k at the launch of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency show, as six queens from seasons past work through the choreo, cues, and costumes needed for showtime. “It’s going to be a unique look at an art form that hasn’t been explored outside of a competition setting before,” says Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, one of the six chosen to perform.

Oddly is also joined by Asia O’Hara from Drag Race’s Season 10. “It’s like a Broadway show,” O’Hara notes. “There’s a script, there’s very specific staging, lighting cues; everything is very well and very specifically produced.” Unlike the typical Drag Race where you’re fighting for one spot amongst a dozen queens, the only queen you’re competing against is yourself. “I mean, there’s not a lot of room here,” says O’Hara. “If your zipper gets stuck, you’re now one second late in your cue going on stage.”

Watch the video above for more on all things Vegas, drag, and WAP, according to Oddly and O’Hara.

