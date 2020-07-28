Zendaya Gets the Emmy Nomination She Deserves

Image : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Not even a global pandemic can stand between actors and their shiny accolades: the 72nd A nnual Emmy Awards will go on as planned. On Tuesday , Leslie Jones announced the 2020 Emmy nominations from a royal blue void as actors like Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany appeared on screen via video chat behind her to help list those names. If anyone could find some humor in these socially distant days, w ith a task as mundane as reciting the titles of prestige televisions shows, it’s Jones. She should host the whole show.



Advertisement

T he Regina King-led comic book adaptation The Watchmen leads nominations with 26 , while in the drama category, Succession stans will be happy to hear the show earned 18 nods—the same as Ozark. In comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up 20 , which still isn’t enough to get me to watch that show. But I’m mostly excited for Zendaya, who scored a Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for her role in Euphoria. It’s her first- ever !

The 2020 Emmys will air Sunday, September 20 on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel, who is not Leslie Jones. For the full list of nominations, click here. To see only the categories you actually care about, scroll down.

Advertisement

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Advertisement

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Reality Competition

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Advertisement

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Advertisement

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria



Advertisement

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Advertisement

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Advertisement

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Advertisement

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere



Advertisement

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Advertisement

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Advertisement

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek



Advertisement

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek



Advertisement

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen



Advertisement

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen