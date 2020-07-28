A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

Zendaya Gets the Emmy Nomination She Deserves

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
Filed to:award shows
award showsthe emmysemmysemmy awardsEmmy nominationstelevision
6
Illustration for article titled iZ/iendaya Gets the Emmy Nomination She Deserves
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Not even a global pandemic can stand between actors and their shiny accolades: the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will go on as planned. On Tuesday, Leslie Jones announced the 2020 Emmy nominations from a royal blue void as actors like Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany appeared on screen via video chat behind her to help list those names. If anyone could find some humor in these socially distant days, with a task as mundane as reciting the titles of prestige televisions shows, it’s Jones. She should host the whole show.

The Regina King-led comic book adaptation The Watchmen leads nominations with 26, while in the drama category, Succession stans will be happy to hear the show earned 18 nods—the same as Ozark. In comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up 20, which still isn’t enough to get me to watch that show. But I’m mostly excited for Zendaya, who scored a Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for her role in Euphoria. It’s her first-ever!

The 2020 Emmys will air Sunday, September 20 on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel, who is not Leslie Jones. For the full list of nominations, click here. To see only the categories you actually care about, scroll down.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

Reality Competition

The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen

