Zoe Kravitz Is the Catwoman, and Jonah Hill Leaves The Batman Universe

Developing is Jezebel's exhaustive weekly roundup of the latest development news in film and too-much-TV.

Can a cat be a woman? Zoe Kravitz seems to thinks so, and I’m not arguing with her. She’s been cast in The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Batman Wayne. In other Batman news, Jonah Hill is reportedly not circling a role as the Riddler anymore, and that seems sad. The role now belongs to Paul Dano, whose face I’m unsure about. Here’s what’s under construction in Hollywood.



Zoe Kravitz reportedly beat out Zazie Beetz and Alicia Vikander to win the role of Catwoman in the new The Batman. Also, Paul Dano as the Riddler, anyone? [Variety]



Billy Porter makes so much sense as the fairy godmother in the live-action Cinderella movie, even though there is no need for this movie. He’ll star alongside Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. Think of the fashion! [People]

Sarah Silverman is doing things with HBO: a stand-up special and a late-night pilot, which she describes as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.” [Deadline]

HBO Max is hopelessly devoted to a Grease spinoff :) [Variety]

Neil Patrick Harris in The Matrix—can you see it? I can’t see it, but we’ll see. But will what we see be real? We’ll see. [Deadline]



I love puns, but this is the most unfortunately titled show and concept. Contestants go before a jury to decide if they should go through with plastic surgery. Love Island’s Caroline Flack will host The Surjury. [Deadline]

Amy Adams and Laura Dern are co-producing an adaptation of the novel The Most Fun We Ever Had, a movie that “follows four sisters, each struggling to exist in the shadow of their parents’ idyllic marriage, whose lives are complicated by the unexpected return of the son one of them gave up for adoption fifteen years earlier.” [Deadline]



Melissa McCarthy will play an A.I. “test subject” in the HBO Max comedy Superintelligence. About time. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard will bring their icy facades to The Northman, “a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.” Perfect for them. [Variety]



Drew Barrymore is producing a couple of YA film projects, including The Lost Girl, “a darkly-hued, magical, hour-long series following identical twin sisters who, after being separated for the first time, find their quiet, suburban life unravelling.” [Deadline]

Sixteen chefs will compete for Guy Fieri’s love, affection, and hair dye in the upcoming Food Network series Tournament of Champions. I wish them well. [Variety]

Claire Forlani has joined the cast of Black Beauty with Kate Winslet, a victory for the horse girl community. [Deadline]

