With a gun to my head, I’d probably say yes: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Let’s Be Friends” - I really enjoyed last year’s Dedicated, which felt like a necessary evolution in Jepsen’s confectionary pop sound. “Let’s Be Friends,” meanwhile, sounds like the singer has taken three steps back creatively, gilding itself with…
For a moment there, it seemed like 2020 was going to be a horrible year. But then the second season of The Mandalorian was announced and there was hope again, hope that a second season would mean more baby Yoda and less of anything resembling a storyline. Just put the child on the screen and let the cameras roll.…
“Not knowing anything would be the best,” is Austrian director Veronika Franz’s message to prospective viewers of The Lodge, the new movie she directed with her trusty collaborator and nephew Severin Fiala. I went into the movie cold, and I agree: The less you know about this domestic horror flick, the better. Stop…
Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.…
When the first trailer for Bojack Horseman’s final season appeared online last fall, it teased a satisfying end to a show whose cast of animated animals (and some humans) never really worked towards happiness, despite desiring it. That hypocrisy made it a critical darling. It wasn’t uncommon to see tweets about the…
In the black-and-white photograph of Georgann Hawkins, she beams at the camera, a big, posed smile, and a flower tucked into her long hair. Her puffed floral sleeves barely fit into the photograph’s cropped frame. She is young and looks happy. The photograph of Hawkins should be unremarkable, the kind of photograph…
Over the last week, there has been a steady drip of leaks from Jessica Simpson’s new memoir Open Book—and today a piece of information has surfaced that pretty much rips a hole in the time-space continuum. You are forewarned to grab onto the fabric of this universe: In the book, Simpson alleges that she turned down…
Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.…
Tuesday’s announcement of upcoming streaming service HBO Max’s voguing competition show Legendary immediately became its own shitshow when the announced MC/judge Jameela Jamil announced on Twitter that she was, in fact, not the show’s MC but just a judge.
HBO Max announced on Tuesday that Jameela Jamil will MC and judge a new voguing competition series called Legendary, despite, as a number of people pointed out, having very little apparent background in ballroom.
Taylor Swift recently reached a rite of passage typical of pop stardom: She sanctioned and participated in a documentary about herself. In the tradition of Madonna: Truth or Dare, Katy Perry: Part of Me, and Gaga: Five Foot Two, Netflix’s Miss Americana: Taylor Swift, offers a slice of a life lived largely. That’s its…
Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.…
With nothing particularly interesting to do Saturday night, I found myself on an AT&T live stream, where Lady Gaga was headlining the cable giant’s “Super Saturday Night” concert. Looking back on those two hours, I wish I’d done anything else.
Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.…
With 27 years in the fashion industry, seasoned streetwear designer Kiki Kitty first met Farai Simoyi in 2013, when they were working on Nicki Minaj’s K-Mart collection. As the brand’s creative director and senior designer respectively, the two were fast friends, and instant collaborators.
When it comes down to it, The Assistant is a movie about silence. Directed by Kitty Green, the film follows Jane (Julia Garner) from the beginning to the end of one difficult workday as the assistant to an abusive film executive. It’s hard to say if it’s a particularly difficult day, though, because part of what the…
During last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Adam Levine personally offended me with his bare nipples and bad tattoos. This year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez put on such a good show, I might actually start watching the whole Super Bowl again (but probably not).
Yes please!: Dua Lipa, “Physical” - It is going to be a good few months at the gay club. It is going to be a very good few months at the gay club! Dua Lipa stuns on this track, mostly because she has given me something I genuinely want to dance to—a metric I judge most music by these days. If you have not provided…
New ideas are tough, which is why I once spent a year of my life rewriting Picnic at Hanging Rock scene-for-scene but set at a present-day Montana wellness retreat in a novel endeavor that even my imagination didn’t end up greenlighting. But in the era of the reboot, it does seem that even movies and television that…
You know it’s going to be bad when Dr. Pimple Popper busts out the face mask, but somehow this removal was worse than you could imagine.
Advertisement