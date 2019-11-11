And Here We Have Stormy Daniels and YG Dancing to 'FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)'

It’s only appropriate in a timeline as chaotic as this one that rapper YG and adult film star Stormy Daniels joined forces to rap “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” to hundreds of teens and 20-something-year-olds.



On Sunday night of Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, YG brought Daniels to the stage.

“I want you to state your name and I want you to yell, ‘fuck Donald Trump,’” YG said.

“My name is Stormy fucking Daniels, and I am the reason Donald Trump is fucked,” Daniels said.

Daniels has been in a long legal battle with President Trump after receiving $130,000 in hush money from his surrogates in return for her silence regarding an alleged 2006 affair. While she is not the primary reason President Trump is fucked at the moment, she certainly hasn’t made things easy for him.

Anyway, some banter between YG and Daniels followed:

YG: You Stormy Daniels? Daniels: I’m Stormy fucking Daniels YG: You the one that fucked Donald Trump? Daniels: I wouldn’t really call it fucking. YG: No, you really fucked Donald Trump though. Daniels: No, I just laid there.

The crowd went wild. Somehow, she managed not to mention Trump’s mushroom dick.

YG launched into his 2016 anti-Trump protest song “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” which has become an audience participation mainstay at his shows. Daniels danced with YG and performed an impressive isolated boobie bounce. All was well and weird with the world. Amen.