Apparently Mamma Mia Is Supposed to Be a Trilogy???

Screenshot : Universal

Despite having been created in a lab specifically for me—Cher, Christine Baranski, ABBA’s B-sides, this dude—I recall very little from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, which was both too sad (spoiler alert: dead Meryl Streep!) and too frenetic to be a fun movie. And yet, it seems Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Again is a distinct possibility. Poor “Waterloo,” forever doomed to be stretched to the very end of its creative limits.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reports that Judy Craymer, who produced the original Broadway show, floated the possible of a Mamma Mia 3 in a recent interview. In fact, Craymer says she was planning to get started with it until the pandemic hit. “I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” she said. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

As Vulture points out, both Mamma Mias made a ton of money, so it makes sense that the studio would want to keep cashing in. On the other hand, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again made absolutely no sense, should not have existed, complicated the premise of the original, and KILLED OFF Meryl Streep.

Advertisement

I assume a third installment will have geriatric Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth terrifying Amanda Seyfried’s baby with a horrifying rendition of “Dancing Queen ” with the ghosts of Streep and Cher gyrating across the ceiling, but I must ask that we be spared. Don’t make Brosnan sing again! Give Amanda Seyfried better acting material! I can’t do this anymore ! When do you think tickets will be available for preorder?