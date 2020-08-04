Bachelorette Clare Crawley Fell in Love During Pandemic Filming Delays, May Be Replaced by Tayshia Adams

Image : Jesse Grant/Cindy Ord/David Becker ( Getty Images )

The Bachelorette universe has been ablaze with drama over the last few weeks, so bear with me: N o one knows what the forthcoming season is going to look like, or even who will be involved, and these issues are only loosely tied to covid-19 delays. Intrigued? Me too!



Potential spoilers below.

On Monday, rumors abounded in Bachelor Nation that Clare Crawley had left her role as the forthcoming Bachelorette because she fell in love with a suitor before the season even began filming. Tayshia Adams from Bachelor in Paradise and virgin Bachelor Colton Underwood’s season of the show is thought to be her replacement.

According to Marie Claire, Crawley and her suitors were sequestered to a hotel in La Quinta, California, earlier this year to be tested for covid-19 and quarantined before the show began filming at the location—no travel involved. However, a source told US Weekly producers reached out to contestants originally vetted for Crawley’s season who were “ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort]” a few weeks ago. “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production,” the insider said. It is very strange. Why would these quote-unquote “back-up bachelors” be invited back to film on the show unless... Crawley dropped out and the suitors selected for her were no longer needed?

Then an insider told E! News that the forthcoming season will begin with “Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors,” but that “Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.” ABC has yet to confirm any of this, so take it as you will.

According to Cosmopolitan, Bachelor fans seem to think Crawley leaves with former NFL player Dale Moss, the suitor who allegedly receives her first impression rose. Life & Style reports that Crawley fell for Moss so hard and fast, she threatened the leave the show after just 12 days. A source told People that Moss found a way to begin his flirtation with Crawley before filming actually took place, and that’s why she wanted to quit early on. The insider said, “One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking. By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Unfortunately, all of these rumors are far too juicy to ignore and I will absolutely tune into this season. If these reports are accurate, Chris Harrison will finally be justified when he inevitably says this is “the most dramatic season yet.”