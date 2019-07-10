Image: Getty

There’s only one thing you actually need to know about the new Lion King, which is that Beyoncé made new music for it. She made new music for it!

Billboard reports that in addition to The Lion King soundtrack, Beyoncé is curating and producing a new album titled The Lion King: The Gift. It will reportedly feature global recording artists and “steeped in the sounds of Africa.”

Our first taste of it is the Beyoncé song “Spirit,” which is an intense ballad about “rising up” that’s giving me first-half of I AM...SASHA FIERCE flashbacks.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

I still don’t know if I’ll be seeing this movie in theaters. But will I be listening to this album? Yes. Yes!