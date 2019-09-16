Image: Getty

Beyoncé’s masterful Homecoming documentary, a combination of footage from her career-spanning Coachella sets and a behind-the-scenes look at all the work that went into them, nabbed zero Emmys in the Creative Arts categories on Sunday night. Instead, she lost out to Carpool Karaoke.

Yes, read that again if you need: Carpool Karaoke.

Homecoming was nominated for six Creative Arts Emmys, including Directing, Writing, Music Direction, Production Design, Costumes, and Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), CNN reports. The latter went to the special Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney, while Directing went to Springsteen on Broadway. Nanette won for writing, RuPaul’s Drag Race won for costumes, Production Design went to Rent, and Music Direction went to Fosse/Verdon, a show I don’t think anyone has even watched!

The blow hasn’t stopped Beyoncé from hustling for an EGOT though; her new documentary Making the Gift, which follows her creating her Lion King companion album, airs tonight on ABC. She wrote, produced, and directed the special, and I can only assume if she doesn’t get an Emmy for this she’s going to just keep writing, producing, and directing specials until someone is smart enough to give her one.

