Bless You for This, BBC America

The second most soothing show on television is Planet Earth, the first being The Great British Bake Off, and no, I will take no arguments here. Planet Earth is full of little penguin bellies and baby cheetahs and pulsating translucent ocean creatures, and though the underlying message always seems to be that all these things are dying every second, it is still somehow deeply calming to watch.

Advertisement

So, it is with great pleasure that I report (or, more accurately, Deadline reports) that BBC America is blessing us with a four-hour Planet Earth special at the end of the month. The gang’s all here:

From lions to giraffes to dolphins to snow leopards, Planet Earth: A Celebration highlights eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC America’s impactful and Emmy-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II. In addition to new narration from naturist Godfather Sir David Attenborough, the sequences will include a rearrangement of original scores from award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers. The string section of the score is performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, accompanied by Brit and Mercury Award-winning UK rapper, Dave, who performs on the grand piano. Both the orchestra and Dave were filmed for the program in the Lyndhurst Hall at Air Studios, London.

Advertisement

AHHHH PLEASE GIMME SOME OF THIS:

The special airs on August 31 on BBC America, AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV. I know where I’ll be—on my couch, screaming about lion cubs.