Bonjour, Here Are Your 2021 Golden Globe Nominations, But I'm Warning You Now: I May Destroy You Was Snubbed

Screw a pandemic, awards show season waits for no one. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PST on NBC, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, because what’s better than pretending it is 2013? Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the 2021 nominations on Wednesday morning, and the titles are fairly chaotic nonsense —like, hope you’re ready to give Emily in Paris a critical reevaluation. (Just kidding, that show is ridiculous.) Three women are nominated in the Best Director category (Regina King, Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell), which might be cause for celebration, but I May Destroy You was snubbed. So, uh, there’s that.



Here are the 2021 Golden Globe nominations:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Television Series – Drama

Ratched

Ozark

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from Judas & the Black Messiah

“Io Si” from The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Tigress & Tweed” from The US v. Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7