Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are going to perform “Señorita” together for the first time ever at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Monday. Is this a happy product of their genuine love, or another carefully calibrated step in a manufactured romance? One way or another, it’s going to be a hot night in scenic... Newark.



Cabello and Mendes have certainly been licking each other in public a lot lately, so it’s great that they’ll be able to take their insatiable attraction to an even larger audience. Are they going to try to kiss while singing? Will viewership be higher if they break up before the VMA’s air on Thursday? You bet your boots I would be more inclined to watch if I knew they had to perform that song while quietly seething at each other.

As Cabello told Variety, “Señorita” was quite a long time in the making, for some reason. Should they do it? Should they not?:

“The reception to ‘Señorita,’ it’s been so cool to see. Especially because this song was eight months in the making. Shawn texted me the idea for the song, and he was like, ‘Oh my god, this is amazing that you want to do it.’” ... “Finally we were just like, ‘You know what, no pressure, let’s just go to the studio and try to finalize it and see how we feel about it. And then two weeks later we made the music video.”

Probably a good thing they did. “Señorita” broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet, and the two have also been nominated for a number of awards for the song, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Song of the Summer. I hope their union proves very productive.