If you’ve seen Hustlers, or existed on the internet for more than one hour, you’ve been witness to Cardi B’s natural comedic talent. It made her a star after she established the rules for cold-weather dressing, it bolstered her emerging rap career, and it landed her a selection of truly hilarious scenes in the best movie of the century. Amidst this, Fran Drescher—iconic star of The Nanny—took note. Talent recognizes talent!



After revealing in 2018 that she was considering a reboot (not revival) of the famed sitcom, Drescher floated Cardi B’s name through the press as a viable lead. It’s been close to a year since she made that announcement, and the rumors are gaining traction. As she exclusively told ET at NBC’s Comedy Starts Here event in Los Angeles, “big news” is coming that could concern the future of Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar:

“That was just kind of laying out groundwork. I do think she’s great, and she would be kinda like my top choice, if she’s disciplined to do this show every week. It can be a grind, but she’s got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you’re on hiatus.”

At the least, it would give a very vocal contingent of Twitter something other to do than pit Cardi B and Nicki Minaj against each other. Beyond that, imagine the teenie-tiny Chanel skirt suits and Moschino ensembles and one-liners and wig possibilities! I don’t know what you believe in, but please, in this moment, grab someone close to you and pray.