Catch Me On the Dancefloor Bumpin' to Certified Billboard Hit 'Agatha All Along'

Screenshot : Marvel

The powerhouse that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (multiverse?) can now count a Billboard hit amongst its accolades, which include kajillions of dollars in ticket sales and a literal Academy Award for a superhero movie. On Wednesday the song “Agatha All Along,” a catchy ditty featured in the Disney+ show WandaVision, debuted at 36 on the Billboard charts after Marvel released it as a digital download that has played on an endless loop in my earbuds for several days straight.

If you’re not caught up on WandaVision, then the song serves as a jamming spoiler for a major plot twist in the show that nearly everyone saw coming. But what no one saw coming was how Marvel could create an absolute banger for a show based on an ancillary character in its movies living in an I Love Lucy world. The show is truly bonkers and wonderful, but particularly confusing if you’ve not seen the 20-something movies that came before it. Context makes everything better.

But just when I thought music could not be elevated any further, Trap Music Now posted a trap remix to “Agatha” which I pray we can all collectively hear in the club of our choosing when partying is allowed to happen again.

It really truly has been Agatha, all along.