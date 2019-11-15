Clive Owen As Bill Clinton? Okay!

Remember when something wild would happen in entertainment and we’d turn on The Soup every week to see which comedians would say the rudest thing? But then Twitter came along and everyone now does that every second of the day? Well, that show is coming back to E!! Elsewhere in Hollywood, Clive Owens has joined the Ryan Murphy cinematic universe, and I’m sorry to report that Friends is still part of the pop culture discourse, thanks to HBO Max. Let’s see what’s cooking.



Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton in Ryan Murphy’s next FX installment, Impeachment: American Crime Story, which stars Sarah Paulson (as Linda Tripp) and Beanie Feldman (Monica Lewinsky). Will this be good? [Deadline]



Advertisement

Chris Pratt has been chosen to star in The Tomorrow War, which “follows a man who is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.” Maybe they should stop relying on the worst Chris to save humanity? [Deadline]

The immortal Sarah Michelle Gellar will play a woman in a coma and tries to remember her life. “With a husband who no longer loves her, a sister hiding a dangerous secret, and an ex-boyfriend who can’t let go of her, Amber knows someone is lying – and that her life is still very much in danger,” Variety describes. This is: Sometimes I Lie. [Variety]

Friends. Ever heard of it? [Variety]

Four years since E! poured it down the drain, The Soup is retuning with a new host, actor-comedian Jade Catta-Preta. Previous hosts included Greg, Aisha Tyler, and Joel McHale. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Starz is working on a Weeds sequel that “picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of legalization.” Makes sense. Yes, former star Mary-Louise Parker is involved. [Variety]



Spike Lee’s next directing project is Prince of Cats, a romance around hip-hop that has no relation to the movie CATS. It’s based on a graphic novel. [Vanity Fair]



Advertisement

Regina Hall will star in and produce “an occult drama” about two black women at a white Massachusetts college, my life story. [Deadline]