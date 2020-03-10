Corey Feldman Blames Hackers for Online Documentary Debacle

Image : Getty

For weeks, Corey Feldman has been hyping his independently produced exposé (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, a documentary about abuse in Hollywood (specifically that which he and his late friend/frequent co-star Corey Haim endured). It was supposed to stream online Monday night at 8 p.m. P. T. on its official site. Feldman promised he’d name names (something he’s been promising for years now while doing so in a slow trickle) and charged $20 to access the movie. Most people who paid didn’t get to see a second of the movie, and Feldman, who was hosting a live screening of it at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, blamed apparent technical errors on hackers.

On Twitter, people reported being unable to login, or when they did log in , just seeing a black screen. (This is what I saw when I logged in.) Some were prompted to purchase another access ticket. A few people tweeted that they could access some of the movie , only to see the stream cut off well before it completed. One user live-streamed about 15 minutes of the movie by recording her laptop on her phone. She said she had paid for four tickets to access it. “If I have to buy a fifth ticket, I’m going to be so pissed off,” she said after the stream cut out about 15 minutes into the movie.

Feldman initially tweeted from the DGA theater that the technical issues were a matter of the website crashing and that was a “good thing,” presumably because it signaled high demand.

But then, Feldman interrupted the live screening to inform the audience of the technical problems. In what seemed like a staged bit, he received word “in real time” that the stream had been sabotaged by “hackers.”

“Wow. Holy crap. They’re hacking us in real time,” Feldman deadpanned. A person in the audience standing near the stage blamed the attack on the “Wolf Pack,” and named some names herself: Suzy and Shannon. She didn’t give last names or elaborate further.

Last week, Feldman filed a police report after claiming to find a 2020 calendar with “Wolf Pack” written on it on his doorstep, according to the Blast. He apparently took it as a sign that people were trying to stop his documentary’s release. For years, Feldman has been claiming that an online group called the Wolf Pack has been threatening him over his abuse allegations.

Soon after the onstage interruption, and about an hour after the movie was supposed to broadcast, the page on the (My) Truth site that was supposed to contain the stream was updated with a message about hackers:

And then it was updated again with the promise of another update:

The movie did resume at the DGA theater. EW has a rundown. Feldman named names, but many were names of his alleged abusers that he’d named previously. Via EW: “Jon Grissom, an actor who had small roles in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream costarring Feldman and Haim, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss. He also said Dominick Brascia, a former actor and one-time friend of both Coreys who died in 2018, had sexually abused Haim.”

Additionally, (My) Truth contains claims that Charlie Sheen raped Haim on the set of the 1986 movie Lucas (Haim would have been 13 and Sheen 19 at the time). Feldman had apparently alluded to this in his 2013 memoir Coreyography and The National Enquirer published this claim in 2017. Sheen “absolutely” denied it at the time.

It seems, then, that most, if not all, of (My) Truth’s revelations were previously published. (I can’t say for sure because Feldman’s website ate my money without me getting to see it.) In February, Feldman claimed on Dr. Oz that he could only go forward and name the big name (presumably Sheen) now after a donation from an “angel investor” allowed him to buy the necessary insurance on the film.

Regarding his vision for the distribution of his doc, Feldman said:

“ It’s not like a regular movie release where I can just put it out in the theaters. So how did we do it? We did it by being very innovative and very creative and coming up with an original way of distributing a film, which has never been done in the history of entertainment. And what that is, is what we’re doing, which is a one-time, live pay-per-view global event, which means everybody around the world can order and watch this movie simultaneously, but it’s only gonna air one time. People ask, ‘W hy one time?’ Because it costs so much money. I’m actually buying the bandwidth to stream the movie myself. Now that costs a lot of money, so if we sell, say, 100,000 tickets, that would compensate me for the money I’ve spent, and then we could purchase more bandwidth and try and show it again at some point.”

So far, this has not been realized. On Tuesday morning, Feldman vowed on Twitter to get the movie to the people who want to see it:

Feldman had scheduled an encore str eam of what was once going to be a one-time event for Tuesday at 12 p. m. P. T. On Twitter, he wrote that he wasn’t sure this would actually take place. “SABOTAGE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER,” he wrote.

We’ll see. (Or will we?)