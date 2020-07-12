Disney+ Hates Lady Butts, Loves Man Butts

Screenshot : 20th Century Fox

Disney+ is at this point pretty notorious for not letting anything good get on its streaming platform : there is little- to- no sex , cursing, or nudity, and there are multiple High School Musical installments and spinoffs. Lin Manuel Miranda famously had to edit out several “fucks” in Hamilton just to get Disney+ to stream the musical. Lizzie Maguire, meanwhile, is not allowed to fuck at all. Disney+ is prudish as hell.

So it wa s with some interest, and the sounding of a small hypocri sy alarm bell , that I read a Variety report on Sunday that revealed the Puritans at Disney+ let a little man-butt slip through. Apparently, the streaming site is airing an “unedited” version of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past—one that includes at least one fuck and a shot of Hugh Jackman’s butt. I only vaguely recall this film and/or the entirety of 2014 and I cannot find a usable photo of the butt online, but trust assured , it’s a full butt.

Hugh Jackman has a censored version of the butt on his Instagram, should you care to see it (scroll through):

This is mildly scandalous, but what’s more curious is that Disney+ has, in fact, previously removed a butt from a classic film now in its streaming library . The film is 1989's Splash, and the butt belongs to Darryl Hannah. Disney reportedly used CGI to cover up some of Hannah’s nudity, which, I mean, fine, it’s a “family” site (i.e., boring as fuck). But it does seem a taaaaaa ad strange that the platform would censor a woman’s butt and not a man’s. Butt equality now!

On the other hand, it’s possible this big leap to full butt will pave the way for Disney+ to let down its hair a bit. Maybe, just maybe, one day they’ll finally let Lizzie fuck? A girl can dream.