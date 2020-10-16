Drew Barrymore Is Having a Surprisingly Horny Halloween Season

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Weekly Drew Weekly Highlighting the very special moments of Drew Barrymore’s very special talk show, served sunny-side up (just like how Drew likes it!) Prev Next View All

Anyone who has been watching The Drew Barrymore Show (or Jezebel’s weekly montages of its finest moments) knows that Halloween is one thing our excitable, eponymous host loves. A head-spinningly hyper odyssey to the center of deviled eggs with Top Chef alum Carla Hall gave Barrymore ample opportunity to show off her Halloween fetish. It also proved surprisingly sensual when Barrymore felt up and then “made out” with some soft boiled eggs. Elsewhere, Barrymore pointed out Jennifer Aniston’s new rescue dog’s penis, compared Sharon Stone’s dog to both Clark Gable and Rudolph Valentino, introduced her audience to her new boyfriend (a decaying pumpkin), attempted to seduce a throw, expressed interest in motorboting a chair made out of Beautyblenders, and learned the true meaning of Netflix and chill. Whew!

As if all that wasn’t exciting enough, Barrymore did her usual screaming and loving, and then received really good news that she announced with several rounds of silver streamers and capped off by kicking and thrashing around on the floor. All this and more in this week’s montages.