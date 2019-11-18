Elsa Sings Lesbian Duet in Frozen 2, Except It's With Her Dead Mom

There was a rumor floating around not too long ago that it might be possible Elsa would come out as a lesbian in the forthcoming sequel to Frozen, aptly named Frozen 2, set to premiere on November 22 . And if the recently released soundtrack is any indication, that certainly seems to have been the plan, until it wasn’t.



Listen, we have no confirmation from anyone at Disney on this, nor will we probably ever, but should you have the time I invite you to listen to the track “Show Yourself.” It’s a duet sung between Elsa and her dead mom, which sounds a hell of a lot like a lesbian power ballad about coming out.

Let me break it down for you like this. First of all, the song is called “ Show Yourself,” which already sounds like an acoustic track off a Tegan and Sara album. Second of all, it’s a duet between two women, one of whom is literally bi icon Evan Rachel Wood (bicon if you will, and I will). Third of all it opens with this, which is, as my friend Zelda put it, “basically how I and every lesbian felt the first time I was ready to kiss a girl.”

Every inch of me is trembling But not from the cold Something is familiar Like a dream I can reach but not quite hold I can sense you there Like a friend I’ve always known I’m arriving And it feels like I am home

Unfortunately, I am not a lesbian, and am forced to waste my days wandering the earth attracted to men, but for many the queer undertones of the song will shine through regardless.

I have always been so different Normal rules did not apply Is this the day? Are you the way I finally find out why?

I mean honey, if this entire song doesn’t scream Elsa’s coming out! then we must be listening to two separate songs. In my world, the real world where things make sense, this song was written as a love song between Elsa and her girlfriend, cartoon Evan Rachel Wood — however the big wigs at Disney probably got cold feet and pulled in their own classic trope, the dead mom, to fill in.

With the premiere days away, it should surprise no one that Frozen 2 is already breaking box office records. And, without question, the soundtrack will undoubtedly become just as ubiquitous and unavoidable as the first. “Into the Unknown,” the “ Let It Go” of Frozen 2, will surely serve as the ire of parents the world over, and necessary fodder for drag queens looking for a new winter number. However, whether you’re turning the car radio down after making it through the school drop-off line, or fishing in your wallet for a dollar bill to tip a queen, don’t forget the world that could have been. A world where Elsa’s dead mom is actually her girlfriend, and where queer magic ice queens are finally free to show themselves.