Emmy Rossum Will Star in a Show About L.A. Billboard Icon Angelyne

Emmy Rossum will portray Angelyne, the Los Angeles icon who famously made herself famous by popping up on sexy billboards all over the city in the 1980s and ’ 90s, in an upcoming series on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service (yes, of course, that’s happening). The Hollywood Reporter reports that Angelyne will be a limited series adapted from a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story on Angelyne, written by senior writer Gary Baum.

Baum discovered the Los Angeles icon—known for her very blonde hair, very hot pink spandex outfits, and very pink Corvette, in addition to her billboards and appearances in movies and TV shows—was a woman named Renee Goldberg, born to Holocaust survivors in Poland who moved to Southern California when she was a baby. The story spans from Goldberg’s childhood to her reinvention in Hollywood in the 1980s and ’ 90s, and it seems that the series will, too:

Rossum and husband Sam Esmail will executive produce the series, which begins production this month. Peacock launches in April, as our endless march toward multi-bundled streaming services hurtles on.