Céline Dion has finally weighed in on a question that has haunted a generation: Why didn’t Rose make room for Jack on The Door in Titanic?

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (god, get a different/shorter name, respect the bloggers) to promote her new album Courage, Fallon did his first good thing in years and asked our beloved icon, Dion, to settle the debate about whether there was or wasn’t enough room for both star-crossed lovers on the door.

“Don’t put me in trouble,” Dion joked . “What if they want to do a Titanic number two?”

Okay, obviously, Dion doesn’t have the time to watch the terrible not- sequel called Titanic II, like I have. Regardless , the internationally beloved 51-year-old singer, dug into the details. Clearly, she has thought about this in the 20+ years since the film. “First of all, if you look closely (at) the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she’s not quite all there, okay? Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation,” Dion said . “Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know?”

And she wasn’t done.

“And then, who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn’t have the strength to jump in,” Dion said, but then she referenced the song “Jump For My Love” by The Pointer Sisters.

Watch her entire interview below, with Titanic commentary at 2:08: