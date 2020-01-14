Florence Pugh's Russian Accent Is Almost Convincing in Black Widow Trailer

I’m not going to pretend to have any comic book nerd-grade knowledge about Marvel’s forthcoming Black Widow, but that isn’t going to stop me from having the following several opinions: Scarlett Johansson—good. Rachel Weisz—good. Florence Pugh—good. Florence Pugh’s Russian accent, though? I’m not so sure.

We learned earlier that Pugh is not playing a younger version of Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanova, as originally speculated, but her sister, Yelena Belova. Her sister who was raised to have a Russian accent, which may or may not be something Pugh is fully pulling off. It’s there, clearly, as the trailer begins, but seems to lapse when she says “We are both trained killers.” Where did it go? Is it okay? Is it sick?

It’s still unclear what Weisz is doing there or how her accent will maintain throughout the film. She’s likely blood-related to the sisters somehow, as David Harbour, who plays the Red Guardian, observes as the four sit at a table: “Family, back together again.”

“You got fat,” Weisz tells him, also in a Russian accent. “It’s mainly water weight,” he responds, also in a Russian accent. I will most definitely see this film.