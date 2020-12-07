Gifts for the Draggable, Critical, Fashion-Challenged Housewives in Our Lives

Do you hear those bells? That’s not the sound of Alex McCord’s Herman Munster shoes or the pitter-patter of jiggy’s tiny paws on Christmas morning. It’s Jezebel’s first-ever housewives gift exchange. This is our opportunity to be extremely petty and select the gifts housewives should give other housewives.

Will Dorit gift Denise a “best friend” tiara, or a seat in the Capri room at Buca di Beppo? Does D’Andra re-gift Mama Dee her company because it’s caused far too many hard nights? Maybe Kyle gives Kim her “goddamn house” back—anything can happen.

In the video above, wives from five different franchises spread holiday cheer by gifting signature housewives-sponsored products. Spoiler: No one is getting All In By Teddi.