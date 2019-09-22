Image: Getty

Another Emmy Awards has come and gone; it was a bad night for anybody hoping to avoid engagement with any of the various Fox franchises such as The Masked Singer, but it was a good night for Billy Porter and Phoebe Waller-Bridges, who finally announced, “This is getting ridiculous.”

Here is your complete list of winners.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Writing, Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Directing, Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Competition Program

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Directing, Limited Series or Movie

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Writing in a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special:

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Television Movie

Black Mirror (Bandersnatch)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Writing for a Variety Series



Last Week Tonight including JOANNA FUCKIN’ ROTHKOPF!!!!!!

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Directing, Variety Series

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Show Series

Last Week Tonight



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Directing, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Comedy Series

Fleabag

Drama Series

Game of Thrones