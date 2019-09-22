Another Emmy Awards has come and gone; it was a bad night for anybody hoping to avoid engagement with any of the various Fox franchises such as The Masked Singer, but it was a good night for Billy Porter and Phoebe Waller-Bridges, who finally announced, “This is getting ridiculous.”
Here is your complete list of winners.
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing, Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Directing, Comedy Series
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Competition Program
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Directing, Limited Series or Movie
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Writing in a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special:
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Television Movie
Black Mirror (Bandersnatch)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight including JOANNA FUCKIN’ ROTHKOPF!!!!!!
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Directing, Variety Series
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk Show Series
Last Week Tonight
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Directing, Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Comedy Series
Fleabag
Drama Series
Game of Thrones