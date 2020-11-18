Here's the Trailer for Regina King's One Night in Miami...

Amazon has released the first trailer for One Night in Miami..., an adaptation of a 2013 play by the same name that centers on a young Muhammad Ali ( neé Cassius Clay) , Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown as they celebrate Ali’s historic boxing victory over Sonny Liston.

Directed by Regina King, the night in question is writer Kemp Powers’ fictional imagining of a real evening in 1964. Per Amazon’s official synopsis, the movie “ looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.”

The film stars Eli Goree as Clay, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Cooke, and Aldis Hodge as Brown. It debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, marking the first feature by a Black woman to premiere in the fest’s nearly century-old history. Variety reports that while no sales figures have been made public, One Night in Miami... was rumored to have been one of the biggest independent film sales in history.